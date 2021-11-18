STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VP Venkaiah Naidu urges government & private institutes to join hands, provide affordable healthcare

Naidu was critical of some of the private hospitals that used technology in a reckless manner and prescribed high dosage of medicines to patients, as reported by Niti Aayog.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Chiranjeevi, Mohammad Azharuddin, P Gopichand, and other eminent personalities in Hyderabad, Nov 17, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Chiranjeevi, Mohammad Azharuddin, P Gopichand, and other eminent personalities in Hyderabad, Nov 17, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the government and private healthcare institutions to collaborate and work together, learn from the existing challenges and prepare for the challenges, which lie ahead.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Yoda Lifeline Diagnostics in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said that quality healthcare services could be extended to all rural areas, if private hospitals could extend support to  the government and also by making optimal use of telemedicine. 

Lauding the selfless efforts of the frontline workers, he said that speedy tests, identification of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, and referral for treatment was done efficiently at diagnostic facilities during the pandemic.

He, however, was critical of some of the private hospitals that used technology in a reckless manner and prescribed high dosage of medicines to patients, as reported by Niti Aayog. Also mentioning the rise in non-communicable diseases, he urged the youth to lead a healthy and disciplined life. 

Film Actor Chiranjeevi, who also attended the event, praised Venkaiah for his contribution to the society and prayed to Lord Ayyappa that the latter becomes the President of India. 

