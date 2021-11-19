STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Expert says diversification of crops crucial for sustainable food systems

Prof S Mahendra Dev felt that the narrative of Indian agriculture had to shift to more diversified high-value production with better remunerative prices and farm incomes.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer checks his paddy crops in Panayapuam in Tiruchy on Thursday.

A farmer checks his paddy crops in Panayapuam in Tiruchy on Thursday. (Photo | M. K. Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prof S Mahendra Dev, director and vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development and Research (IGIDR) in Mumbai, on Thursday, said that the procurement, subsidies and water policies of India have been biased towards rice and wheat.

“As rice, wheat and sugarcane corner 75 to 80 per cent of the irrigated water, there’s a need for diversification of cropping patterns towards millets, pulses, oilseeds and horticulture. This would ensure equal distribution of water and help achieve sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture,” he said.

Delivering the 17th Waheeduddin Khan Memorial lecture on the topic ‘Beyond India @ 75: Growth Inclusion and Sustainability’ at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) at Begumpet on Thursday, he spoke at length about the successes and failures in the economic and social development of India in the last 75 years of independence.

He felt that the narrative of Indian agriculture had to shift to more diversified high-value production with better remunerative prices and farm incomes. “It needs to be inclusive in terms of women and small farmers, must be nutrition-sensitive, environment friendly and sustainable,” he said.

Prof Dev said that small farmers required special support, public goods and links to input and output markets and that many technological and institutional innovations could enable them to increase incomes through diversification and benefit from value chains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate resilient crops sustainable food systems Waheeduddin Khan Memorial Lecture
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp