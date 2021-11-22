STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Hyderabad to Bengaluru travel made easy, NH 44 to Rs 280 crore makeover

Though the project was supposed to be completed in 2020, it was delayed due to land acquisition, clearance of electric poles along the route and the pandemic. 

National highway (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travelling to Bengaluru from Hyderabad via National Highway (NH) 44 is set to become faster with road infrastructure being improved with the construction of one corridor and three underpasses on the Shamshabad route at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

According to R&B Department officials, an elevated corridor of 1.6 km is coming up at Shamshabad and works are progressing at a brisk pace. This will be a six-lane flyover and one of the longest in the city, officials said, while adding that civil works are pending for only 150 metres. 

Officials said that this elevated corridor is being designed to sustain vehicles running at 100 kmph. To ensure safety, crash barriers would be built on the bridge. Under this project, vehicle underpasses are coming up at PJTSAU, Katedan Chowrasta and Satamrai. Though the project was supposed to be completed in 2020, it was delayed due to land acquisition, clearance of electric poles along the route and the pandemic. 

