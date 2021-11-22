Telangana RTC unions meet Sajjanar, seek fresh CCS polls

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the five-year term of the TSRTC Employees’ Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) coming to an end this month, the calls for conducting fresh elections are growing louder. The last elections were held in November 2016. While stating that the process of fresh elections for the APSRTC has already begun in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, union leaders have started approaching the higher officials of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). As per procedure, the elections for the representatives to the CCS are held first, after which the elected representatives elect the Managing Committee members.

On Friday, the TSRTC Employees Union submitted a representation to TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar requesting him to direct the CCS’ Managing Committee to initiate the process. “Since the term (of the CCS) is nearing completion, we approached the management as we fear process may be delayed. We sought the MD’s intervention to direct the CCS secretary to roll out the process,” K Raji Reddy, General Secretary of the Union, told Express.

One of the major issues for the CCS will be the non-clearance of employees’ dues and loans taken up by CCS. “The TSRTC management owes more than `700 crore to CCS where employees’ hard-earned money is saved. Despite the first instalment of loan the TSRTC received, the issue was not resolved,” Raji Reddy added.

However, those who are closely watching the developments within the department feel that the TSRTC may not pay heed to anyone at this juncture. “The process should have been started six months prior. However, the proposal should come from the existing committee. The secretary of the committee is responsible for this. It is most likely that CCS would not prefer to go for election, as any kind of election means recognition of unions by the government, which may not be a preferred option by those at the helm,” an official said.