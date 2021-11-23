STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2019 Hyderabad encounter: 'Agencies too steps to protect accused', say state's advocates

Ever since the offence was reported, there has been a growing outrage among the public, demanding strict punishment to the accused.

People gathered near Shadnagar police station on Saturday, and protested against the killing of the young veterinarian. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocates appearing for Telangana E Umamaheshwar Rao and Sri V Surender Rao, while presenting their arguments before the judicial commission probing the alleged encounter of four persons accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, said that unusual incidents had taken place during the investigation of the case, due to which the agencies had taken additional measures to ensure the safety of the accused. 

Despite taking these steps, the accused tried to escape from custody by attacking the police party, leaving the personnel with no option but to open fire at them in retaliation, they said. Ever since the offence was reported, there has been a growing outrage among the public, demanding strict punishment to the accused.

After they were arrested, a massive crowd of around 40,000 people had gathered in front of the police station and they had tried to take matters into their own hands. Protests were seen when the accused were remanded to judicial custody at the Cherlapally Central Prison as well, the advocates said.

"In view of these unusual circumstances, the accused were taken into custody in the midnight and moved to a safe house away from the city. They were taken out for recovery of the victim’s articles in the wee hours of December 6, 2019," they said.

People were extremely angry: Counsel

Referring to the statements of IO V Surender, Umamaheshwar Rao contended: “People were angry and they were looking for the accused in all the police stations in Shadnagar division. As this could have caused them harm, a guesthouse was chosen for the safe boarding and interrogation of the accused.”

