Telangana HC reserves its orders over shifting Hyderabad's Gaddiannaram market

The state government decided to close the existing fruit market at Gaddiannaram and shift it to Batasingaram Logistics Park for the setting up of a multi-speciality hospital in its place.

Fruits vendors packing mangoes for export at the Gaddiannaram market in Hyderabad

Fruits vendors packing mangoes for export at the Gaddiannaram market in Hyderabad. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, on Monday, reserved its orders in the batch of cases filed by traders and commission agents in the shifting of Gaddiannaram market issue.

 In September, the State government decided to close the existing fruit market at Gaddiannaram and shift it to Batasingaram Logistics Park for the setting up of a multi-speciality hospital in its place.

The bench perused the report submitted by Kowturi Vinay Kumar, Advocate Commissioner appointed by the High Court. When Justice Sharma asked him to suggest the more important project since he is an independent, he said the establishment of a multi-speciality government hospital is more important. 

Senior counsel Gangaiah Naidu, who appeared for the petitioners, submitted to the court that the petitioners are ready to shift their business to Koheda, even if 50 per cent of the facilities are provided. Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar submitted that the State has provided all most all the necessary facilities at Batasingaram and assured the court that the government will complete setting up of all pending facilities, if any.

