Different areas in Hyderabad receive light to moderate rains

The highest rainfall of 48.4 mm recorded at Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, lowest temperature of 19.1°C was recorded at Kohir (Sangareddy) and highest temperature of 37.3°C was recorded at Khammam.

Heavy rains

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, different parts of Hyderabad received light to moderate rains on Tuesday.

Till 7 pm, Madhapur recorded the highest rainfall of 17 mm, followed by Jeedimetla (14.5 mm), Qutbullahpur (12.8 mm) and KPHB (10.8 mm). Peddapalli, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Jagtial and Mahbubnagar registered moderate rainfall.

According to the TSDPS, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next two days. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 19-22°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C.

TAGS
Hyderabad rains Bay of Bengal
