Hyderabad zoo staff rescue youth who tried to jump into lion's den, complaint filed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park on Tuesday, watched in horror when a 31-year-old man managed to climb on to a boulder in the African Lion moat area, and tried to jump into the lion's enclosure.

According to zoo authorities, at around 3.30 pm, a person was crawling across a boulder of the African Lion moat area, where the lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at the park. The video has been widely shared on social media platforms.

This is an absolutely prohibited area. However, 31-year-old G Sai Kumar, somehow managed to gain entry. Visitors who spotted him, began yelling, asking Sai Kumar not to jump into the enclosure. He did try to jump but zoo staff immediately arrived at the spot. They caught him, handed him over to the Bahadurpura police station and lodged a complaint.

This is not the first time a person had tried to enter a lion enclosure. In 2016, a 35-year-old had jumped into the lion moat area and waded towards the lioness waiting at the shore. He was in an inebriated condition at that time and luckily escaped unhurt.