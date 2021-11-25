After BJP rampage, comes TRS milk therapy

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Hyderabad Mayor’s chamber and peshi were vandalised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporators, led by Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan took it upon themselves to “purify” the Mayor’s office with milk.

Angry over the fact that Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi hadn’t convened a GHMC council meeting for over five months, BJP corporators barged into her office at the GHMC building on Tank Bund Road on Tuesday. They went on a rampage and took down photos of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. The people’s representatives also damaged furniture, destroyed flowerpots, lamps and glass panes, slashed cable wires, defaced the GHMC name board, and as a final act removed the name plates of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

A senior police official said that 11 corporators have already been identified and they are in the process of identifying others as well. “Video recordings have been collected and we are in the process of collecting CCTV footage and other evidence.”

Meanwhile, TRS corporators gathered at GHMC head office on Wednesday morning, cleaning up places which were damaged with milk. They poured milk on the GHMC name board which was smeared with black paint and other places were cleaned with towels. They said they were acting on Rama Rao’s orders. The ruling party corporators raised slogans against the BJP. ‘’The BJP behaved like goondas and destroyed public property,” former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin said.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi wanted to know why the BJP corporators did not meet her even though she had given them an appointment on a previous occasion.