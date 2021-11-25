Fake job racket busted, two conmen held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police busted a fake job racket where job aspirants were promised jobs in the Judiciary and Panchayat Raj Department. The racket was pulled off by two conmen, who became friends in prison. Police arrested the two offenders Maddelamadugu Varakumar and Vennu Dinakar Reddy and their associates Yathakula Pramod Kumar and Vipparthy Prakash.

Varakumar and Dinakar Reddy, who discontinued his Masters in the US, were earlier arrested in similar offences and lodged at Cherlapally Central Prison, during which time they became friends. After coming out on bail, they took the help of the other accused and devised a plan to cheat people.