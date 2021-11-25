STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Auto driver foils rape bid on 6-year-old

Inquiries revealed that Chotu was arrested by the Afzalgunj police in a theft case in July this year.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar felicitates auto driver Syed Zahid on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver named Syed Zahid rescued a six-year-girl, who was being molested near GPO Abids in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim was sleeping on the footpath with her mother and maternal uncle when a man identified as Mohammed Chotu molested her and attempted to rape her. 

Zahid, who was on the road waiting for passengers, noticed this, rushed to the spot, rescued the child and woke her mother up. Chotu was then handed over to Abids police, who registered a case against him. 
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitated Zahid for foiling the offence. Inquiries revealed that Chotu was arrested by the Afzalgunj police in a theft case in July this year.
 

