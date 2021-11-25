STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scrap or collector’s items?

Electric vehicles (EV) are quickly making their way into the city market. But, what about petrol and diesel vehicles?

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electric vehicles (EV) are quickly making their way into the city market. But, what about petrol and diesel vehicles? Where will these go after EVs take over? CE speaks to the Road Transport Authority and vintage motor collectors about the future of petrol and diesel vehicles, and discusses how difficult it would be to maintain vintage cars. 

Vintage cars are a privilege. Maintaining them can be a difficult task, but not impossible. “EVs are the future,” says CPV Rao, Road Transport Authority (RTA) of West Zone, Hyderabad. “We have seen a tremendous increase in the number of registrations of new EVs in the city in the last one year. The growth is on a continuum considering the fuel price hike and the scarcity of fossil fuel. Diesel vehicles are down to 20 per cent; in a few years, these will disappear from the market and the roads too. Diesel vehicles will land up in scrap yards,” he adds. However, the shift to EVs is going to be gradual as battery-operated vehicles still do not match the speed of combustion petrol and diesel engines. 

Meanwhile, connoisseurs, who still love combustion engines, will have a tough time maintaining their outdated vehicles. Also, the cost of re-registration increases as the vehicle grows old. Maintaining a vintage automobile might just get tougher with the government going all out to promote EVs. There’s a policy in the pipeline, which  is all about promoting the EV revolution in Hyderabad until 2035.    

But, Captain Kayarmin Piston, the owner of Chermas showrooms in the city and owner of scores of vintage motors, think otherwise. “The EV revolution will not impact vintage car collectors’ obsession. But, it can surely make an influence. We have permission from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which allows us to register a vehicle that is older than 50 years. We can also run the vehicle all across the country with this national permit, provided we have a fitness certificate and insurance.”

He agrees that maintaining vintage motors has become difficult and would only get tougher over time. “Getting a fitness certificate is not easy. It is difficult to find the spare parts. We have to order them from the US if the vehicle is US-made or any other country where the vehicle was made,” says Captain Kayarmin.

Will vintage automobile collectors suffer?
Maintaining a vintage automobile might just get tougher now with the government going all out to promote electric vehicles (EVs). There’s a policy in the pipeline, which  is all about promoting the EV revolution in Hyderabad. It comprises a detailed plan till 2035

