Telangana: 15-year-old raped by dad, 3 months pregnant

Earlier she lived near her school with some relatives. Recently when she fell ill, her mother took her to a hospital at Mominpet.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old girl who was forced to quit studies due to the lockdown and was staying at home, was raped multiple times and impregnated by her father in Mominpet of Vikarabad district. The accused had been raping her for the past six months repeatedly. However, it came to light after the girl recently complained of ill health and was later found to be three months pregnant. 

The girl who was studying in Class VIII in 2019, was forced to discontinue studies due to the lockdown. M Venkatesham, Circle Inspector of Mominpet said a case under charges of rape and POCSO Act has been registered against the girl’s father and she has been sent for medical examination.The young victim’s parents work at a construction venture in Patancheru and the girl was studying in a government school until Class 8. She discontinued her studies due to the lockdown and went to live with her parents in Patancheru. 

Earlier she lived near her school with some relatives. Recently when she fell ill, her mother took her to a hospital at Mominpet. Doctors found that the teenager was three months pregnant. After going home, when her mother quizzed her, the girl confided that for the past six months, her father had been having intercourse with her and had warned her not to tell anyone. When the woman confronted her husband, he threatened to kill her and the victim and gave Rs 20,000 for an abortion. The woman then filed a police complaint.

