TSRTC chairman not to draw salary to ease corpn’s burden

HYDERABAD: TSRTC chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan has decided not to draw salary and allowances from the corporation, citing his constituency allowances were sufficient.

In a media statement, the chairman stated that since the TSRTC was reeling under losses, he did not want to be a burden on the corporation and that he wanted to lead by example. The decision was welcomed by other TSRTC officials.

His announcement comes days after the TSRTC had procured a high-end vehicle for him, which had drawn criticism from different quarters.

