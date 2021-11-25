TSRTC chairman not to draw salary to ease corpn’s burden
TSRTC chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan has decided not to draw salary and allowances from the corporation, citing his constituency allowances were sufficient.
In a media statement, the chairman stated that since the TSRTC was reeling under losses, he did not want to be a burden on the corporation and that he wanted to lead by example. The decision was welcomed by other TSRTC officials.
His announcement comes days after the TSRTC had procured a high-end vehicle for him, which had drawn criticism from different quarters.