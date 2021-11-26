16th century Puranapul set to regain lost glory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first bridge of Hyderabad, Puranapul which is also one of the oldest in South India is all set to regain lost glory with authorities planning to revamp the bridge. This bridge would be cleared of encroachments, shrubs along with lighting and re-carpeting of its road. For decades, Puranapul across the Musi river has been crying for attention after it was rendered dirty by hawkers who dumped waste near the bridge.

Special Chief Secretary, MAUD, Arvind Kumar has requested everyone to cooperate for restoring this structure. “Puranapul is being taken up immediately for bringing back its glory - removing encroachments, pruning wild shrubs, lighting, cleaning, re-carpeting road, properly planning hawker area & creating enough space for sitting/walking,” he tweeted.

The bridge was built during the Qutub Shahi dynasty in the 16th century and is considered to be one of the oldest landmarks of Hyderabad.