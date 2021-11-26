Flow Chemistry hub to boost Hyderabad pharma space

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has announced the setting up of a multi-industry-supported innovation and technology hub for Flow Chemistry in Hyderabad to ensure greater incorporation of flow chemistry techniques in pharma R&D and greater adoption of continuous synthesis for manufacturing of active pharma ingredients (APIs).

A consortium agreement for setting up the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Flow Chemistry was signed on Thursday. This hub would function as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is being set up at Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS). It will receive funding and patronage from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Laurus Labs.

On this occasion, IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao said that this hub would be an enabler for the pharma industry in India to make a paradigm shift towards the incorporation of modern approaches from R&D to manufacturing and migration to greener and sustainable processes.

“The Government of Telangana is delighted to facilitate and support the establishment of the CoE with the help of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs. I congratulate our life sciences team for their efforts in pulling this together,” he added.

The Government of Telangana will facilitate strategic support and scale-up for the hub by encouraging more industries to join the consortium and benefit from it. With over 800 pharmaceutical companies, Hyderabad hosts the highest number of USFDA approved facilities globally and contributes to about 35 per cent of India’s overall pharmaceutical production.