But first, breakfast

HYDERABAD: Back in the 1960s, popular nutritionist Adelle Davis quoted, “Eat your breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper” -- a phrase we so often come across even to this day. Ever wondered why we’re being constantly reminded by our elders to not skip the first meal of the day? It’s merely the fact of them being mindful of the health hitches we might face in the later years of our lives, when this vital meal is skipped, keeping our bodies underfed.

A healthy and well-balanced breakfast is what our body yearns for; a basic responsibility that we as humans tend to miss out on. Imagine our body getting those required eight hours of sweet slumber post a tiring day, yet ultimately waking up to just caffeine, while conveniently skipping breakfast. Morning hours, understandably can be chaotic due to a demanding work schedule for some; hence it’s usually a hurried unhealthy breakfast such as cereals, which are excessively high in sugar.

Nutritionists around the world have eased down matters for us by venturing in-depth on the aspect of introducing healthy foods, by inculcating them in our diet as we begin our day. We’re aware that our body needs a good dose of protein, along with a few carbs in the morning to release the right amount of energy one needs to sustain until lunch.

By including foods, such as eggs in any form, overnight soaked oats, smoothies added with nuts and fresh fruits, cold-pressed juices, millet pancakes and so on, can benefit us to jumpstart our metabolism. It also helps keep our weight in check, stop unnecessary hunger pangs, maintain blood sugar levels and improve memory power and concentration. Simple alternatives like opting for plant milk in place of dairy, honey/palm sugar in place of refined, oats/ragi flour instead of wheat can help us make a world of difference in obtaining a healthy body and mind.

If one can’t skip them completely, minimising the quantity would also work. Hotels and restaurants around the country have increasingly started healthier breakfast choices for visitors to indulge in guiltless choices, by dedicating a menu solely to wholesome and healthy-ingredient dishes.

