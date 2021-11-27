STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food poisoning? 15 students from Hyderabad government school in hospital

The doctors said the students complained of severe abdominal pain and vomiting and that the symptoms could be the effect of consuming contaminated food or water.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:47 AM

Food Poisoning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 15 students from the BC Welfare Residential School at Saroornagar were admitted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday night after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning.

Duty doctors confirmed that the children, aged between 10 and 15, are now undergoing treatment at a special ward in the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. The doctors said the students complained of severe abdominal pain and vomiting and that the symptoms could be the effect of consuming contaminated food or water. It is unclear whether the students got sick after eating the hostel food. 

