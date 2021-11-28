STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malabar Gold opens first artistry jewellery store in Hyderabad

The store features an exclusive wedding arena for prospective brides and personalised lounges for privileged customers.

Published: 28th November 2021

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurates the Artistry concept store of Malabar Gold & Diamonds at Somajiduda in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, launched its flagship store in Somajiguda on Saturday. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Artistry concept store.

Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed, co-chairman Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, vice chairman KP Abdul Salam, Managing Director of India Operations O Asher, Managing Director of International Operations Shamlal Ahammed and retail head (rest of India) PK Siraj were present.

The new store has been positioned as the first-of-its-kind large-format Artistry concept store from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said a press release. It offers a unique jewellery shopping experience that celebrates the art and history of the city with specially curated designs.

Spread across an area of 25,000 square feet, the most distinguishing aspect of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds Artistry Store is the availability of a range of jewellery designs across gold, diamond, platinum and silver with a particular focus on craftsmanship, the release added. 

An expansive range of collections suitable for the city’s diverse communities and customs has been made available so as to cater to every need of the customers, the release said.  An impressive array of lightweight designs as well as an extensive range of studded and precious jewellery have also been curated for this purpose.

The store features an exclusive wedding arena for prospective brides and personalised lounges for privileged customers. It also offers best-in-class personalised services including the assistance of solitaire experts and personal shoppers for an enhanced shopping experience, the release mentioned.

