Man sets example by returning cash bag in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amit Tiwari, hailing from Bihar, was shocked to find a bag containing Rs 6.03 lakh by the roadside near Katedan industrial area located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Saturday. Without a second thought, Amit took the bag and rushed to the police knowing that someone would be tirelessly searching for their lost money. Thanks to the sincere effort of Amit, a person named Ranveer Singh who lost the bag while going to work, got back his money.

“As soon as I found the bag, my only thought was to return it to the owner,” says a proud Amit who works in the Katedan industrial area.Ranveer Singh works as supervisor at Poshak Foods in Katedan area. En route office, he lost the bag on the road, but Singh realised it only after reaching office. He immediately contacted Mailardevpally station and filed a plaint.

As police were verifying the cash, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra who was there at that time noticed the two persons and enquired as to what had happened. On knowing the details, he felicitated Amit and said that he would be rewarded suitably.