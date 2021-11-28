Residents oppose another wine shop in Warasiguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Warasiguda, Secunderabad, demanded that the Prohibition and Excise Department not issue a license to a liquor shop as a wine shop already exists in the locality. According to the residents, the new store on Musheerabad main road will cause nuisance, especially to children and women, as it falls on the way to school and temple, apart from a bus stand, where a number of residents convene.

Locals informed that the existing shop operates from 9 am to 11 pm and also mentioned that a huge gathering of people can be witnessed after 4 pm every day. The drunk persons create a scene and the situation will get worse if another shop is allotted, residents say.

Alampur students demand relocation of 2 wine shops

Students enrolled in various educational institutions in Alampur, known as the temple town in Jogulamba Gadwal district, took out a huge rally from Alampur Cross Road to Alampur MLA VM Abraham’s camp office on Saturday demanding relocation of the two wine shops located close to their schools and colleges by December 2.