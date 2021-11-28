STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 20 lakh worth of gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Based on credible information, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing intercepted the passenger and questioned him.

Published: 28th November 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, on Saturday, booked a gold smuggling case against a man who arrived at the airport from Dubai and seized gold weighing a total of 410 grams and valued at Rs 20.30 lakh.

Based on credible information, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs wing intercepted the passenger and questioned him. Later, they searched his belongings and found the gold concealed inside a talc powder container and in the inner supporting metal frame of a suitcase. The gold was seized and the passenger was also apprehended for further questioning. Further investigation is in progress.

