2 choke to death while cleaning septic tank in Hyderabad

The workers worked for a private agency, ‘Dial-a-septic tank cleaner’ and weren't wearing any protective equipment, sources said.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two workers died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at Kondapur on Sunday morning while the condition of two others, who were shifted to the government hospital, is said to be critical. The four workers of ‘Dial-a-septic tank cleaner’, a private agency, went to Hema Durga Prestige Apartments in Gautami Enclave at Kondapur after the building occupants complained of sewage and faecal sludge problem. 

According to police, initially two labourers entered the septic tank but came out after complaining of suffocation. Later, their colleagues went in but both fell unconscious and died after inhaling the poisonous gas. The deceased were identified as Srinivas and Anjaneyulu. Swamy and another worker are undergoing treatment at the Kondapur government hospital. 

The four workers, who were from Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts, were living in Singareni Colony at Saidabad. Fire service and police personnel pulled out the bodies from the tank and shifted them to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post- mortem examination. A fire services officer said workers were not wearing any safety gear and this led to the tragedy. Family members of the deceased rushed to the scene and staged a protest, demanding justice.

