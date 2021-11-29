STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: New Tukaram RuB to be ready in 3 months

According to the GHMC, works related to the RuB have already gained momentum and the construction of retaining walls were over.

Railway line

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major respite for commuters who shuttle frequently from Malkajgiri, Lalapet and Marredpally areas to Secunderabad, the construction of the proposed Road under Bridge (RuB) at Tukaram Gate is all set to be completed by February 2022.

According to the GHMC, works related to the RuB have already gained momentum and the construction of retaining walls was over. At present, the authorities are focusing on expediting works of the approach road. 

This RuB, coming up near Lallaguda halt station, is 370 metres long and has four lanes. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 29.1 crore by both the Railway Department and the civic body. While the GHMC is spending Rs 15.15 crore, the remaining money is provided by the railways. “As the level crossing here is frequently closed, vehicles have to wait for a long time. Some of them take other routes and waste time. The new RuB will ease such conditions,” said a senior official.

Once the RuB is opened, it will become an alternative route for those from Moula Ali and Tarnaka. In fact, this has been a long pending project and locals have been waiting for the completion of the RuB for many years.

Tukaram Gate RuB Hyderabad traffic GHMC Road under Bridge
