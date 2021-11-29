Nizamabad doctor dies of heart attack, patient too succumbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sheer quirk of fate, a doctor and his patient died of a heart attack in Kamareddy district on Sunday. According to sources, Dr. D Laxman collapsed and died on the spot while treating patient K Jagya Naik, 48, brought to him with severe chest pain. The incident took place at a private nursing home in Gandhari.

The doctor already had a stent in his heart. As the doctor collapsed and died, the patient was rushed to the Nizamabad Government Hospital but he died on the way. Dr. Laxman was an assistant professor at Nizamabad Government General Hospital and was also running a private clinic in Gandhari. His body was shifted to his native place for last rites.