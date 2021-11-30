STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33 Hyderabad BJP corporators turn up at Saifabad Police Station

A police case was registered after the furniture and other infrastructure belonging to the Mayor’s office were damaged in a protest demonstration by the BJP on November 23.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers walk past the broken flower pots and defaced GHMC sign at the GHMC head office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021. (Photo | Express, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 33 BJP corporators of the GHMC responded to notices issued by the Saifabad police with regard to the incident where the Mayor’s office was vandalised last week. They turned up at the police station and gave replies as sought in the notice. 

BJP corporator from the Monda Market division, Kontham Deepika, lashed out at the police for “falsely implicating” her in the case. Deepika said she was in Srisailam when the protest demonstration took place, and not in the city. She also produced evidence that she was in Srisailam on the day of the attack.

During a protest demonstration by the BJP on November 23, furniture and other infrastructure belonging to the Mayor’s office were damaged. BJP corporators were angry over the fact that a council meeting had not been held in more than five months. Under Section 88 of the GHMC Act, a council meeting should be held once in three months. 

Another BJP corporator Devara Karunakar said that they had not damaged any property at the Mayor’s office. “We were staging a peaceful demonstration and there was a stampede-like situation due to which some flower pots fell and got damaged,” he asserted. The police registered a case lodged by the Building Maintenance wing of the GHMC and issued notices to the corporators to attend the hearing. 

