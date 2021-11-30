STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Heal the cracks

Experts share tips on keeping heals soft and smooth this season. 

Published: 30th November 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is embarrassing to step out wearing open-heeled shoes or flip flops when the heels are cracked. Cracked heels can be painful, irritating and are a common problem, especially in the winter. But they are easy to heal. Experts share tips on keeping heals soft and smooth this season. 

“This happens because there is less moisture in the air and the floor is cold. Walking barefoot can alleviate the problem,” says Dr. Swapna Priya, a consultant dermatologist at Care Hospitals. “We have to make sure that we follow a few things to keep our heels soft.

For people, who already have cracked heels, it is recommended that they always wear socks or a flip-flops. They must apply a moisturising cream at least four-five times a day. It is better to apply moisturiser after a bath because the skin is more porous and absorbs moisture easily,” Dr Swapna says. 

Tanya Bansal, who owns Tanya Bansal Make Up Studio & Nail Design at Banjara Hills Road No. 4, says a regular (twice a month) pedicure for two to three months can heal not only cracks, but also soften hard heels. We scrub heels in different phases according to the accumulation of dead skin. Use light moisturisers and not hard cremes. It can penetrate easily into the skin and heal the cracks,” she says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cracked heels Winter season Healing cracked heels
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp