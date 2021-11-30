By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is embarrassing to step out wearing open-heeled shoes or flip flops when the heels are cracked. Cracked heels can be painful, irritating and are a common problem, especially in the winter. But they are easy to heal. Experts share tips on keeping heals soft and smooth this season.

“This happens because there is less moisture in the air and the floor is cold. Walking barefoot can alleviate the problem,” says Dr. Swapna Priya, a consultant dermatologist at Care Hospitals. “We have to make sure that we follow a few things to keep our heels soft.

For people, who already have cracked heels, it is recommended that they always wear socks or a flip-flops. They must apply a moisturising cream at least four-five times a day. It is better to apply moisturiser after a bath because the skin is more porous and absorbs moisture easily,” Dr Swapna says.

Tanya Bansal, who owns Tanya Bansal Make Up Studio & Nail Design at Banjara Hills Road No. 4, says a regular (twice a month) pedicure for two to three months can heal not only cracks, but also soften hard heels. We scrub heels in different phases according to the accumulation of dead skin. Use light moisturisers and not hard cremes. It can penetrate easily into the skin and heal the cracks,” she says.