Style with sophistication  

We speak to Nilofer Haidry, an LFW model and influencer, who takes us through her closet that surely sets a statement.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nilofer Haidry (Photo | Instagram, Nilofer Haidry)

By Express News Service

INTRO: Influencers rule the fashion market, creating and setting trends with whatever’s latest this season. This week for what’s in your closet, we speak to Nilofer Haidry, an LFW model and influencer, who takes us through her closet that surely sets a statement. The model, who walked the ramp at the Hyderabad Bridal Fashion Week 2016, Hyderabad Fashion Week 2014 and the Hamstach Annual Show 2017-2018, among others, takes us through her closet

What’s in your closet

Bejewelled beauty

Jewellery goes from minimal to heavy chokers for the LFW model. “You can find every kind of jewellery piece in my closet. I mostly prefer heavy earrings as it goes with what I wear.”

Accessorise it right 

Nilofer has a knack for getting the accessories right. “Accessorising my look with a bag/clutch, high heels, watch, bracelet, hoops and choker neckpiece makes me look even more classy. Adding a little makeup with heavy eyes and nude lipsticks is my kind of thing.” Her shoes are usually from Zara, Steve Madden, Guess and belts are from Gucci, Burberry.

Brand favourites

The model loves experimenting with different brands, but very few make it to her list of favourites. “I am a Burberry and Gucci lover. When it comes to clothes, I have no brand choice in specific, I believe that whatever suits my personality would work wonders with the way I look. I prefer skaters and fitting tops. Off-shoulders go with everything.”

Go-to look
Nothing beats coats and lipsticks, believes the model. “Sophisticated dressing with long coats, crop tops, heels with a red lipstick and heavy kajal is my go-to comfort wear.”

Dresses for the occasion 
Nilofer, who loves to dress up, enjoys keeping it pretty, casual and stylish. “I usually go for baggy clothing on usual days at work. I prefer wearing semi-formals, mostly pastel colours or rich-coloured satin shirts with a-line skirts or wide-legged pants/trousers. I am more of a trendsetter for parties; I go for all blacks, monochrome and shimmery dresses.” 

(Compiled by Shreya Veronica)

