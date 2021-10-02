A laddu can be healthy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, there has been an increased focus on fitness and nutrition. This has led to many stopping themselves from snacking on namkeens and indulging in mithais. Now with the festival season, resisting the temptation is going to be a task.

But what if traditional sweets and snacks could be made healthier? Laddu Box, founded by Kavita and Sundeep, have attempt to do just that. “The idea behind our brand was to make people look at a laddu as a snack and not a sweet,” says Kavita.

When the couple was abroad, they missed Indian sweets so much that it made them want to make a healthier alternative, something that they could snack on guilt free. “As a homemaker, I started making these healthy laddus and people loved them. We returned to India and took this concept ahead by launching Laddu Box,” says Kavita.

The brand sells 13 varieties of laddus, five varieties of chikki and has recently introduced roasted snacks. “All of these are made using traditional ingredients. We also have different varieties of roasted seeds such as flax seeds. The sweets are made using jaggery. We also customise laddus and used dates for vegan customers.” The couple plans to launch roasted snacks during Dasara and Diwali.