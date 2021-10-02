STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A laddu can be healthy

This has led to many stopping themselves from snacking on namkeens and indulging in mithais. Now with the festival season, resisting the temptation is going to be a task. 

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

laddu

Laddu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, there has been an increased focus on fitness and nutrition. This has led to many stopping themselves from snacking on namkeens and indulging in mithais. Now with the festival season, resisting the temptation is going to be a task. 

But what if traditional sweets and snacks could be made healthier? Laddu Box, founded by Kavita and Sundeep, have attempt to do just that. “The idea behind our brand was to make people look at a laddu as a snack and not a sweet,” says Kavita. 

When the couple was abroad, they missed Indian sweets so much that it made them want to make a healthier alternative, something that they could snack on guilt free. “As a homemaker, I started making these healthy laddus and people loved them. We returned to India and took this concept ahead by launching Laddu Box,” says Kavita.

The brand sells 13 varieties of laddus, five varieties of chikki and has recently introduced roasted snacks. “All of these are made using traditional ingredients. We also have different varieties of roasted seeds such as flax seeds. The sweets are made using jaggery. We also customise laddus and used dates for vegan customers.” The couple plans to launch roasted snacks during Dasara and Diwali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthy laddu
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp