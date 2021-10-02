STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A teacher and much more

Behind every successful student, is is a teacher who motivates and encourages them. The recent announcement of the UPSC results had many Telugu students bagging ranks. 

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Behind every successful student, is is a teacher who motivates and encourages them. The recent announcement of the UPSC results had many Telugu students bagging ranks. Bala Lata is that teacher, who has helped many aspirants to not only crack the competitive UPSC exams, but also get top ranks. Though she has faced numerous challenges all her life to prove herself, she not only stood by her students, but also proved that she is a strong woman with great intellect. 

When she was just 11 months old, Bala Lata was diagnosed with polio which was caused by a reaction to the vaccine. “With both my lower limbs non-functional, I studied at home itself. I completed my class X, Intermediate and graduation through distance learning. Later, I studied law from Osmania University and sat for Civils,” she says. 

In her first attempt in 2004, she ranked 399. It was when her posting got delayed, that other other aspirants started coming to her for advice. “They started to study with me,” she says.  Bala Lata got a posting in Chennai as an assistant director in Defence and later as deputy director in Delhi. In 2012, she was posted back to Hyderabad, after which she started teaching students here as a hobby.

She sat for the Civils again in 2016 and bagged an all-India rank of 167. “I wanted to sit for the exam for a second time because the teacher should also know how to crack it. One of my students, who gave the exam at the same time, scored all-India 3rd rank. For the last seven to eight years our academy has been doing well,” says Bala Lata, whose passion is to bring out more civil servants.

Despite being able to crack the Civils twice, Bala Lata chose to teach because she believes that if she can give this nation 500 civil servants in her lifetime, it would be a far better service. Speaking of the challenges she faced in her career, she says, “When I was preparing for Civils, mobility was a challenge. We do not get access to washrooms at the exam centres. A bigger challenge was time management,” she says. 

Sharing her strategy to ace the exams, she says: “The syllabus is like an ocean, but if you know how to swim, you can get selected easily. We have a concept called negative marking and you should know which questions not to answer. Similarly, in the preliminary, there is a C-SAT exam. Students usually do not practise enough and struggle with time management. When it comes to the interview, expression is most important. I train my students in all these aspects over a period of one-and-half years.” 

Her students are her life
For Bala Lata, what she’s doing now is not just teaching, but much more. “My life is all about my students. I want to give this nation a minimum of 1,000 civil service officers over the next 10-12 years,” she says

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teacher UPSC
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp