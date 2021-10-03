120 tanks in Hyderabad witnessed erosion, scouring by Cyclone Gulab

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Cyclone Gulab bringing heavy rains to the city in the last week of September, 120 tanks under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits witnessed erosion and scouring, while seven tanks witnessed critical breaches.

The officials, who carried out the inspection from September 29 to October 1, estimate that Rs 15 crore is needed to take up temporary works, while the permanent repairs could cost around Rs 45 crore.

In view of the unprecedented rainfall in twin cities and peripheral areas, the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department constituted 15 Flood Management Groups comprising engineers and officers to adopt precautionary measures for the protection of 185 lakes and tanks under GHMC limits and seven under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

Each team comprised one I&CAD superintendent engineer, and engineers from the GHMC and HMDA. All the 15 groups have submitted their reports with their recommendations. The I&CAD Chief Engineer will present a comprehensive report to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, I&CAD Department, told Express that out of the 192 tanks inspected, 72 tanks were found to be in good condition while the remaining 120 tanks witnessed some scouring, erosion of bunds, impact to weirs and sluices. He pointed out that most of these tanks were overflowing due to surplus water.

A similar exercise was carried out during the heavy rains last year and recommendations were made to the MAUD Department for carrying out urgent repairs. Rajat Kumar mentioned that owing to the works carried out last year, the situation was relatively better as no major accidents or death due to the cyclone occurred this year.

Based on the latest survey, the I&CAD Department will recommend immediate emergency repairs. The I&CAD Department through Chief Engineer (Irrigation) has submitted a proposal to the State government for taking up emergency works with an expenditure of around `15 crore and for permanent improvement of the structures, an expenditure of `45 crore has been estimated.

PROPOSAL TO STATE GOVERNMENT

The permanent improvement works which include strengthening of bunds, maintenance of weirs, sluices and the protection and enhancement of outlets. The I&CAD Department through Chief Engineer (Irrigation) submitted a proposal to the government for taking up the works. A similar exercise was carried out during the rains last year and recommendations were made to the MAUD Department for urgent repairs