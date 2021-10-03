STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

120 tanks in Hyderabad witnessed erosion, scouring by Cyclone Gulab

The officials, who carried out the inspection from September 29 to October 1, estimate that Rs 15 crore is needed to take up temporary works, while the permanent repairs could cost around Rs 45 crore.

Published: 03rd October 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

ICAD teams inspecting tanks to assess the damages to the tanks in Hyderabad

ICAD teams inspecting tanks to assess the damages to the tanks in Hyderabad. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Cyclone Gulab bringing heavy rains to the city in the last week of September, 120 tanks under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits witnessed erosion and scouring, while seven tanks witnessed critical breaches.

The officials, who carried out the inspection from September 29 to October 1, estimate that Rs 15 crore is needed to take up temporary works, while the permanent repairs could cost around Rs 45 crore. 

In view of the unprecedented rainfall in twin cities and peripheral areas, the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department constituted 15 Flood Management Groups comprising engineers and officers to adopt precautionary measures for the protection of 185 lakes and tanks under GHMC limits and seven under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

Each team comprised one I&CAD superintendent engineer, and engineers from the GHMC and HMDA. All the 15 groups have submitted their reports with their recommendations. The I&CAD Chief Engineer will present a comprehensive report to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, I&CAD Department, told Express that out of the 192 tanks inspected, 72 tanks were found to be in good condition while the remaining 120 tanks witnessed some scouring, erosion of bunds, impact to weirs and sluices. He pointed out that most of these tanks were overflowing due to surplus water.

A similar exercise was carried out during the heavy rains last year and recommendations were made to the MAUD Department for carrying out urgent repairs. Rajat Kumar mentioned that owing to the works carried out last year, the situation was relatively better as no major accidents or death due to the cyclone occurred this year. 

Based on the latest survey, the I&CAD Department will recommend immediate emergency repairs. The I&CAD Department through Chief Engineer (Irrigation) has submitted a proposal to the State government for taking up emergency works with an expenditure of around `15 crore and for permanent improvement of the structures, an expenditure of `45 crore has been estimated. 

PROPOSAL TO STATE GOVERNMENT

The permanent improvement works which include strengthening of bunds, maintenance of weirs, sluices and the protection and enhancement of outlets. The I&CAD Department through Chief Engineer (Irrigation) submitted a proposal to the government for taking up the works. A similar exercise was carried out during the rains last year and recommendations were made to the MAUD Department for urgent repairs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Gulab Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad erosion ICAD department HMDA Hyderabad tanks
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp