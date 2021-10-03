Hyderabad buckles up for a new 'Sunday-Funday' at Tank Bund road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the successful organisation of Sunday-Funday last week, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to hold yet another event on October 3. The Sunday-Funday event organised on the traffic-free Tank Bund road last week had received a tremendous response, with hundreds of citizens thronging the area to enjoy the weekend with their dear ones.

Taking inspiration from the event, a number of activities and performances have been lined up this time as well to mesmerise the public across all age groups and give them a unique and memorable experience. The event will have a band performance, fireworks and cultural activities, apart from stalls set up for shopping, games and eateries.

After some amazing performances by the Army and RPF bands in the past few weeks, the State police band too is set to woo the citizens. The band will play for public this Sunday. In addition to this, a 20-artist team will entertain the citizens with 'Puli Veshalu'.

There will be fireworks that last up to at least three minutes, this time as well. People can enjoy it standing anywhere on the Tank Bund road. The Urban Forestry wing of the HMDA will once again set up stalls for the free distribution of saplings. She teams have also been deployed to spread awareness among the public on various things.

Vendors from Old City area will also throng the stretch with their collection of bangles, artificial jewellery, live bangles, pearl sets and attars. In addition to these, there will be handicrafts stall of the TSCO. Vijaya Dairy too will set up a couple of stalls this time.