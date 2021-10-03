Sanitation workers of Hyderabad to suit up before getting down to business

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: Keeping a city clean is not a menial job. Hence, when it comes to a metropolitan city such as Greater Hyderabad, it is without doubt a herculean task. This is the main reason why sanitation workers are always hailed for their services and have to be considered frontline warriors.

Since Hyderabadis know how badly a blocked sewerage system can affect their day-to-day lives, it is always important to ensure the safety and welfare of our sanitation workers. This is one of the major reasons because of which the officials concerned started devising special strategies to ensure the safety of sanitation workers who have to even enter the manholes and clean them.

Since entering a manhole is very dangerous and it can even cause death due to asphyxiation, it is very important to provide protective gear to the workers. Contracting water-borne or seasonal diseases is also a major cause for concern.

In light of this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has formed special operations teams in six circles within its limits.

The Water Board is all set to procure six to eight protective body suit and respiratory apparatus from Germany to this regard. Each apparatus and suit will cost around Rs 2 lakh and contain a jetting machine, a sewer crack machine equipped with safety equipment, a safety suit and a gas detector.

A team will consist of seven highly skilled workers. Pointing out that sanitation workers are an integral part of the society, Water Board officials say that hence it is our moral duty to be concerned about their safety.

Sources say that the suits are being purchased to ensure the protection of workers during emergencies and while they are discharging routine work such as sewer maintenance, repairs and cleaning tanks to remove external contamination, substances, poisonous gases, chemicals and floating pathogens in the water.

The protective suits will meet the highest international safety and technical requirements, have a high degree of wearing comfort and will be simple to don and doff. It can preserved and stored at normal room temperature and humidity. The protective suits can be decontaminated after coming in contact with sewer water.

The material will be water resistant, gas tight, chemical resistant and will have reasonable mechanical strength. The suit will have water tight socks integral to the suit. Hand gloves will be an integral part of the body suit and ensure safety and flexibility when working.

The suit will have a breathable vent to let air out from inside the suit. The respiratory apparatus will supply uninterrupted air/oxygen supply from the trolley mounted cylinders to the wearer via a hose reel. The trolley mounted air/oxygen source can be easily relocated and moved and positioned to a safe zone which is in close proximity to working area.

