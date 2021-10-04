Heritage-themed bridges to come up across Musi, Esa rivers in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government proposing to build 11 additional bridges across Musi and three across Esa river, all themed on heritage, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has decided to adopt different architectural concepts, incorporating unique façades and gateways in designing these bridges.

According to sources, the HRDCL will soon be conducting a design competition and has already invited architects, consultants, students of architecture and other experts to submit their designs. The designs should represent the diversity of Telangana and Hyderabad's heritage, and also reflect the legacy of structures along Musi river.

Besides entrance and exit gateways, the other elements to be included are gazebo, lighting, colours and other architectural features. The corporation will present cash awards to three best designs, which will be chosen by a special committee. The first price carries Rs 2 lakh while the second and third best designs will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. There will also be three consolation prizes of Rs 20,000 each.

The 11 proposed bridges on Musi include a pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj, high level bridges at Moosarambagh, at missing link corridor No 99 on Musi, at Ibrahimbagh causeway and at Chaderghat, new bridges connecting Hydershakote-Ramdevguda, parallel to existing bridge at Attapur, connecting Uppal layout and south bank of Musi and link road on south bank of Musi River and a high level bridge connecting Pratap Singaram with Gowrelly.

On Esa river, high level bridges will connect Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor), Inner Ring Road and Kismathpur road at Bandlaguda Jagir, Rajendranagar Mandal and at Budvel, IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa river. Meanwhile, sources also said that separate designs will be prepared for further developing the 24 existing bridges and causeways on both the rivers.

