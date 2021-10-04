Nigerian held for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad
The police also seized four grams of cocaine from the accused, who was allegedly trying to sell the banned drug to customers and they are now on the lookout for his accomplice.
Published: 04th October 2021 07:21 AM | Last Updated: 04th October 2021 07:21 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A Nigerian suspected to be a cocaine peddler was apprehended by the South Zone Commissioner's Task Force at GVK Mall, Punjagutta, on Sunday. The police also seized four grams of cocaine from the accused, who was allegedly trying to sell the banned drug to customers. The cops are now on the lookout for his accomplice.
The accused, Daniel Ayotunde Olamide (33) moved to Hyderabad in 2014 to pursue his education at Vivekananda Degree College, Kukatpally.