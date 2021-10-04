STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian held for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

The police also seized four grams of cocaine from the accused, who was allegedly trying to sell the banned drug to customers and they are now on the lookout for his accomplice.

Published: 04th October 2021

drugs

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Nigerian suspected to be a cocaine peddler was apprehended by the South Zone Commissioner's Task Force at GVK Mall, Punjagutta, on Sunday. The police also seized four grams of cocaine from the accused, who was allegedly trying to sell the banned drug to customers. The cops are now on the lookout for his accomplice.

The accused, Daniel Ayotunde Olamide (33) moved to Hyderabad in 2014 to pursue his education at Vivekananda Degree College, Kukatpally. 

