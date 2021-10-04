Techie loses Rs 13 lakh to online fraud in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software engineer filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police after he lost over Rs 12.97 lakh to cyberfraud.The victim, Anil Kumar, who lives in Ferozguda, works as a Team Lead with a software firm.

The fraudster lured him to invest in products saying that he will receive huge commissions when they are sold. Anil invested Rs 9.67 lakh in the first transaction and was lured into sending another Rs 3.3 lakh by the caller, who is suspected to be a woman. When she tried to get him to invest again, he resisted.