GMR Hyderabad International Airport told to pay Rs 5 lakh to traveller injured at airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSRCDC) directed the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) authorities to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to a person injured at Hyderabad airport for accidental damage.

The complainant Subroto Banerjee alleged that he sustained multiple fractures in his leg after he fell from a malfunctioning escalator which started moving in the opposite direction at the airport. He filed a complaint with the TSRCDC against GHIAL, and claimed Rs 50 lakh as compensation for his physical pain, mental stress and loss of prospective earnings.

The president of the commission also instructed the officials to pay the compensation amount within 30 days, and upon failure to carry out the directions, the amount will carry interest of nine per cent per annum.

The commission also recommended the authorities to pay Rs 10,000 as additional expenses to the complainant as other expenses. The complainant explained to the commission that owing to the sudden jerk, several others fell on him, which resulted in a major injury, after which he was completely bed ridden for three months.

GHIAL officials denied the allegations and said that there was no deficiency of service at the airport as it has the latest technology on par with international standards. Authorities said that the person fell accidentally and was provided treatment in a reputed hospital, with the management incurring the medical expenses of Rs 1,51,468.

However, the authorities failed to provide any evidence to support their claim that the elevator crawled to a stop and then moved forward, while alleging that the complainant did not hold the railing properly.