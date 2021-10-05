Hyderabad rape accused encounter: Former top cop VC Sajjanar's deposition deferred to October 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC Managing Director and former Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was summoned by the three-member commission formed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, will appear before it on October 7.

He was initially summoned for Monday, but as the recording of statements of other witnesses could not be completed by then, his deposition has been deferred.

As per the original schedule, Sajjanar arrived at the High Court of Telangana and waited for his turn. During the morning session, the commission asked him to appear before them at 3.30 pm. Later, in the afternoon, it informed him that as the evidence hearing of the current witness might not end on Monday, his deposition was being deferred to October 7.

Being the then Commissioner of Cyberabad, Sajjanar had closely supervised the investigation on the rape and murder of the veterinarian and the subsequent arrest of the four accused persons. He had constituted special teams to probe the case and gather the evidence.

Further, after the four accused were killed in a 'police encounter' on December 6, 2019, Sajjanar had held a press conference and explained in detail about how the accused persons, when brought to the crime scene for material recovery, had attacked the police party, snatched their weapons and fired at them, and how in defence, the police party had fired at the accused, resulting in their death.

