Priyanka Gandhi arrest: Congress bid to lay siege to BJP office in Hyderabad foiled by police

As the news spread of Priyanka's arrest, leaders started walking towards the BJP office with the demonstration being led by working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Published: 05th October 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Police arrest Congress leaders who tried to burn PMr Narendra Modi's effigy near BJP office in Hyderabad

Police arrest Congress leaders who tried to burn PMr Narendra Modi's effigy near BJP office in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of protest against the arrest of AICC general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, TPCC leaders attempted to lay siege to the BJP State office in Nampally. The police, which had already cordoned off the area, arrested them.

As the news spread of Priyanka's arrest, leaders started walking towards the BJP office. The demonstration was led by working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mahila Congress State president M Sunitha Rao, where a scuffle ensued for some time.

Some women leaders who tried to stage a sit-in were shifted to Begum Bazar police station. Later, women leaders led by former Minister J Geetha Reddy held a candle vigil at Ambedkar statue. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy demanded immediate action against MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra and his son and condemned Priyanka's arrest. 

JAGGA & TEAM ARRESTED

SANGAREDDY: MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, DCC president T Nirmala and others were arrested for attempting to burn the effigy of PM Narendra Modi, in protest against the arrest of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. They were arrested while agitating near the new bus stand. They were shifted to the local police station and later released on personal bail

