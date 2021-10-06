Bike mechanic arrested for raping minor   

HYDERABAD: SR Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old bike mechanic for sexually abusing his neighbour. The accused resides at Borabanda and runs a mechanic shop. The victim stays opposite his shop. On Tuesday noon, when the victim (17) was alone at home, the accused entered her house from the rear entrance, forced himself on her and abused her sexually. As she raised alarm, he fled from the spot. Later with her parents’ help, she lodged a complaint, following which police registered a case of sexual abuse and under POCSO Act.
