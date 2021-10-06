STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bike mechanic arrested for raping minor   

SR Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old bike mechanic for sexually abusing his neighbour.

Published: 06th October 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SR Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old bike mechanic for sexually abusing his neighbour. The accused resides at Borabanda and runs a mechanic shop. The victim stays opposite his shop. On Tuesday noon, when the victim (17) was alone at home, the accused entered her house from the rear entrance, forced himself on her and abused her sexually. As she raised alarm, he fled from the spot. Later with her parents’ help, she lodged a complaint, following which police registered a case of sexual abuse and under POCSO Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape arrest sexually abusing
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp