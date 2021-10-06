Juggling with Covid and other fevers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid Covid and the rising cases of dengue, fevers are rampant these days in the city. Gauging the symptoms and seeking treatment on time are crucial, but can be tricky. But, the baseline treatment for all fevers remains the same -- paracetamol, adequate hydration, nutrition and rest.

Covid-19, dengue, chikungunya, scrub, malaria and leptospirosis, all are infectious fevers which have similar symptoms at the start. The typical symptoms are high body temperature, severe headache, low backache, pain behind the eye balls, diarrhoea and vomiting. Early detection is a must in order to plan the treatment.

Dengue can be easily and accurately detected through the NS1 test after Day 1 and IgM (Elisa) test after Day 5. Rapid tests are also an option, but may not be reliable. Covid, on the other hand, can be identified by RT-PCR from Day 2 and a CT scan of the chest at least five days after having the symptoms.

In the case of malaria, a rapid malarial antigen test or microscopic examination of the blood smear by a microbiologist can be done. Apart from diagnosing the disease, the key factor in all fevers is monitoring organ damage if any. For this, liver and kidney function tests as well serial CBP to keep a track of the platelet count is a must.

Low platelets (thrombocytopenia) is common in all viral fevers, but is more predominant and can be a dangerous complication in cases of dengue. The normal platelet count ranges between 1.5 and 4 lakh. Platelets usually drop after three days of high fever. One may not notice this in the early phase, as it gets prominent after five days. The critical phase of an illness is from Day 5 to Day 7, when the fever subsides and platelets drop faster.

Keep an eye out for these warning signs — giddiness, blood in stools or vomit, severe pain in the abdomen, respiratory distress, persistent high fever for more than three days and lethargy or extreme weakness.

(— Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, associate director & senior physician, Department of Internal Medicine at AIG Hospitals)