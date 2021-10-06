OGH doctor cites ‘hurry’, says did not record transfer of cops to Care Hosp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Gone Naveen Kumar, Assistant Professor, Osmania General Hospital who provided the initial first-aid to the policemen in the Shadnagar encounter on December 6, 2019, deposed before the three-member commission formed by the Supreme Court to probe into the alleged encounter, on Tuesday.

Dr Naveen was working at the Community Health Center (CHC) at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district when the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian had allegedly attacked sub-inspector K Venkateswarlu, and constable Arvind Goud before being killed in the alleged encounter. He told the commission that they were brought to the CHC in an unconscious state and they regained consciousness after he administered the initial first aid treatment.

After giving first aid, he referred them to Osmania General Hospital for further treatment, but the injured policemen and other policemen who accompanied them, asked Dr Naveen to refer them to Care Hospital at Gachibowli, as they had Arogya Bhadratha health cover.

He first said the entries in the ‘Report of examination of injuries’ of the two policemen were made on December 18, 2019, but when asked to refer to the reports and reply, he stated that the entries were made on January 1, 2020. “But in a hurry, I did not record in the reports that the patients (injured policemen) were referred to Care Hospital.”

Dr Naveen stated that he found a 2 cm-long laceration injury just above the right eyebrow of Venkateshwarlu, but he did not note the width and depth of the injury due to ‘hurry’. The same injury was noted as ‘2cm’ in the Medico Legal Case (MLC) register of the CHC, while the report issued by him states it as ‘3*1 cms’.

When asked the reason for the difference, he said that he noted the injury measurement as ‘3*1 cms’, based on the report from Care Hospital. However, when asked to refer to the Care Hospital report and tell the size of the injury, he said that “the size of the injury is 2cm.” He stated that the patients regained consciousness after he treated them, but the same was not recorded in the MLC register.