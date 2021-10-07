STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This rap number is all heart and full of hope

Hyderabad-based rapper Ruhaan Arshad is best known for his viral track Miya Bhai, which got 500 million views on YouTube.

By Mayank tiwari 
Express News Service

Today, Ruhaan is basking in the success of his latest hit rap number, ‘Apna Daur Aayega’. Released on all streaming platforms last week, it is about his struggle post Miya Bhai. Apna Daur Aayega is the 27th most trending song on YouTube, with over two lakh views and counting. 

“The Hyderabadi rap is not for Hyderabadis alone. I have made sure that everyone who hears it likes it.  Most of all, it is to motivate people, who have lost all hope in life and are struggling, like myself,” says Ruhaan, who penned this track a year ago. With this song, Ruhaan assures that every line is meaningful and there is less repetition. “It is different from Bollywood’s Gully Boy rap, Apna time aayega. This song speaks beyond time, it is about daur, an Urdu word which literally translates to an era. Time comes and goes, but an era lasts for long,” he says. 

Kuch der ke khamoshi, fir shor aayega, tera to waqt hai mera daur aayega, are the lines of the rap. “This song is close to my heart because I penned it and sang it too. The music was composed by Mann Taneja, from Mumbai,” he says. 

Ruhaan has released 10 original raps so far. He likes all of his songs, but says: “Miya Bhai is the most viewed and loved so far. Some people had said it was sheer luck that Miya Bhai went viral. But I wanted to prove to them that I have not failed after one song. People say a lot of things, they pull you down, but you have to be patient, hopeful and hardworking. One day, your era will come too,” he says.  Ruhaan doesn’t stop at this, he has penned another rap number, Mashallah, which is on gratitude.

