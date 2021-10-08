2019 Hyderabad rape: Commission objects to Community Health Center doctor's evasive answers

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Dr Gone Naveen Kumar, who was working at the Community Health Center (CHC) at Shadnagar when the accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian had allegedly attacked sub-inspector K Venkateswarlu and constable Arvind Goud, deposed before the three-member commission to probe into the alleged encounter, for the second day.

During his deposition on Thursday, Dr Naveen stated that he had issued the Report of Examination of Injuries of Arvind Goud based on the records of Care Hospital, Gachibowli, where the two cops were treated after getting initial treatment at CHC, Shadnagar. At the time of the incident, Goud had reportedly suffered an injury on his left shoulder and on the head.

When the counsel for the commission asked him why he had not mentioned 'fracture to the interior border of scapula' in the report, he said, "Left shoulder injury is mentioned." When further asked why there was no mention of it in his report, he said, "I did not mention."

Taking a strong objection to this, the commission recorded, "In spite of repeatedly explaining the questions, the witness (Naveen) is not prepared to give any reason as to why he did not mention (the injury) in his certificate."

When asked how he had issued a report based "only on somebody else's opinion", while he himself is a medical expert, Dr Naveen said that he gave the report based on "orthopaedic expert's" opinion. He added that the expert had carried out a CT scan, but he himself had not seen the CT scan film.

Regarding the CT scan report showing 'CT scan of brain and whole abdomen done' in Care Hospital records, when pointed out that the records do not mention CT scan of left shoulder, Dr Naveen said, "The reference is made in the 'doctor notes'. Not mentioning it in the discharge summary is the mistake of the doctors at Care Hospital."

The commission then asked him whether he got ‘doctors notes’ from Care Hospital and whether somebody had brought them to him. He replied. “If I want to see the records, I can see. Nobody has brought them to me.”