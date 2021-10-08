STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad rape accused encounter: Sub-inspector had wound above eyebrow, says doctor

He added that usually laceration injuries are measured in terms of length, width and depth, but the 2 cm injury, in this case, is its length.

Published: 08th October 2021 11:42 AM

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene.

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr P Vishwaksena Reddy, Consultant Neurosurgeon of Care Hospital, Gachibowli, who had treated K Venkateswarlu, the SI injured in an attack by the accused, deposed before the judicial commission. Venkateswarlu had suffered a simple laceration injury above his right eyebrow and it could have caused death.

However, no internal haemorrhage was found, said Dr Reddy. He added that usually laceration injuries are measured in terms of length, width and depth, but the 2 cm injury, in this case, is its length. "For measuring the depth, the injury need not be big or small.  In this case, I did not measure as it was surrounded by abrasion. I did not have a measuring device. The length (mentioned) is an approximation," Dr Reddy said.

