Heavy rains flood Hyderabad again, more likely today

The IMD forecast for Telangana suggests that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts on Saturday.

Published: 09th October 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains around Attapur in Hyderabad

Heavy rains around Attapur in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed thunderstorms on Friday, under the influence of a trough from cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian sea. Till 8 pm, Hayathanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 21 mm, followed by Bahadurpura (18 mm) and Rajendranagar (16 mm). The rainfall intensified in some parts of the city resulting in water logging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Telangana suggests that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts on Saturday. During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 47 mm was recorded at Lingapur (Kumrambheem-Asifabad district). Meanwhile the maximum temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius was reported at Nagula Vancha area in Khammam district.

A biker, who fell in an overflowing sewerage line at Chintalkunta, managed to escape after getting stuck in a strong flow of rainwater. Police suspect that while wading through the rainwater on the road, he lost control and fell down along with his bike. While his bike got stuck at the spot, he got washed away by the strong flow.

