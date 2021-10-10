STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People in Hyderabad vent ire at 'missing' GHMC officials as houses get flooded

The water from overflowing nalas entered their colony and rose up to five to six feet, submerging many households.

Published: 10th October 2021 08:14 AM

A sludge-ridden stretch at Madina Nagar in Yakuthpura, Old City area.

A sludge-ridden stretch at Madina Nagar in Yakuthpura, Old City area. (Photo | Vinay Madapur & RVK Rao, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anger was writ large on the faces of those living in Madina Nagar at Yakuthpura in Old City area after they were forced to spend a sleepless night as rainwater mixed with sewage gushed into their houses on Friday. The water from overflowing nalas entered their colony and rose up to five to six feet, submerging many households.

Meanwhile, the local residents vented their ire at the GHMC authorities and elected representatives for failing to come to their rescue. A visit to Madina Nagar will explain the grim situation prevailing in the colony where residents were not able to venture out of and were limited to the four walls of their houses because of inundation. An overflowing open nala also added to their miseries. Large quantities of sewage, silt and plastic waste flowed into the houses, making the situation worse for the residents.

‘’Our colony was inundated due to an overflowing nala. There was nothing we could do, except pray to God,” Ahmed Pasha, a local resident, said. After the area flooded last year, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had visited the colony and promised them of official help. However, though one year has passed, they have not received any help.

Meanwhile, as Hyderabad is expecting more rains in the coming few days, the locals are in the grip of fear.
Apart from Madina Nagar, areas such as Jillelguda, Meerpet, Siva Sai Colony in Karmanghat and Almasguda also suffered due to the wrath of torrential rains, late on Friday night. Reportedly, the shortage of stormwater drains has been taking a toll on areas such as Meerpet and Jillelguda. 

“Though local MLA and Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is aware of all these, not much has been done to strengthen the system till now,” Shekar, a resident, said. According to locals, the authorities have failed to lay big pipelines in Meerpet and Badangpet areas. Meanwhile, 50 two-wheelers were damaged after a wall collapsed on them at Asian Shiva Ganga theatre in Dilsukhnagar on Saturday, due to heavy rains. The water also entered the hall.

