STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A gala ‘Sunday-Funday’ with Dandiya, Garba at Tank Bund

Professional artistes performed the traditional Garba and Dandiya dances as the public enjoyed other cultural programmes. 

Published: 11th October 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Fireworks lit up the skies over the Tank Bund during the Sunday-Funday event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tank Bund stretch witnessed throngs of visitors enjoying the ongoing Bathukamma festival along with Navratri celebrations on Sunday. Organised by the HMDA, the ‘Sunday-Funday’ event wore a festive look with hundreds of women participating in the Bathukamma celebrations and playing Garba and Dandiya along with the traditional Bathukammas. Separate bays and stages were constructed to allow women to play Bathukamma. 

Professional artistes performed the traditional Garba and Dandiya dances as the public enjoyed other cultural programmes. Apart from these highlights, there were colourful laser shows that enthralled the people, followed by cultural programmes by local artistes wowing the citizens with their beat-boxing and singing skills. Like last time, there were clowns, jugglers and unicyclists, who engaged the public, especially kids, with their activities.

HMDA distributed around 15,000 flowers, medicinal saplings of different varieties to the visitors. For the shopping lovers, a number of stalls selling bangles, artificial jewellery, live bangles, pearl sets and attar (fragrances) from the Old City area were also being sold. Mobile public toilets and ambulance facility were also arranged.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunday Funday Navaratri celebration Bathukamma HMDA Tank Bund Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp