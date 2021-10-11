A gala ‘Sunday-Funday’ with Dandiya, Garba at Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tank Bund stretch witnessed throngs of visitors enjoying the ongoing Bathukamma festival along with Navratri celebrations on Sunday. Organised by the HMDA, the ‘Sunday-Funday’ event wore a festive look with hundreds of women participating in the Bathukamma celebrations and playing Garba and Dandiya along with the traditional Bathukammas. Separate bays and stages were constructed to allow women to play Bathukamma.

Professional artistes performed the traditional Garba and Dandiya dances as the public enjoyed other cultural programmes. Apart from these highlights, there were colourful laser shows that enthralled the people, followed by cultural programmes by local artistes wowing the citizens with their beat-boxing and singing skills. Like last time, there were clowns, jugglers and unicyclists, who engaged the public, especially kids, with their activities.

HMDA distributed around 15,000 flowers, medicinal saplings of different varieties to the visitors. For the shopping lovers, a number of stalls selling bangles, artificial jewellery, live bangles, pearl sets and attar (fragrances) from the Old City area were also being sold. Mobile public toilets and ambulance facility were also arranged.

