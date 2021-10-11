AIG group holds breast cancer awareness rally in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, early diagnosis and community screening, AIG Hospitals teamed up with Road Thrill, an NGO, to organise a pink ribbon rally on Sunday. Over 200 bikers including AIG Hospitals’ staffers and doctors participated in this 25-km bike rally.

Bikers hold placards as a part of

the 25-km rally on breast cancer

awareness on Sunday

On this occasion, AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said public awareness plays the most significant role in combating these huge health burdens such as breast cancer. “We should encourage and participate in various activities which are able to divert attention towards these pertinent health concerns,” he said.

Incidence of breast cancer has been steadily increasing in the country and currently it is the most common form of cancer among women.One of the members of the all-women bike club Bikerni said, “Associating ourselves with this breast cancer awareness drive is indeed gratifying for us because we are advocating for a cause that affects women mostly.”