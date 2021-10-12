2 labourers die in Hyderabad while laying drainage pipeline, contractor booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two daily wage labourers, Srinivas and Krishnaiah, both in their mid-30s, who were working on an underground drainage project, died after the loose soil at the worksite caved in on them at Chatanpally of Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday, October 11, 2021. Shadnagar Municipality had taken up the works and assigned it to a private contractor, who was executing the works. While three workers were trapped under the soil, one of them was rescued, the police said. A case has been registered against the contractor, the police said.

On Monday, the area at the worksite was dug up ten feet for laying a pipeline for the underground drainage system. There were around 10 workers at the site in addition to the contractor, his staff and Municipality staffers. After removing the soil from the dug-up area, reportedly, the contractor started lowering the pipes. In this process, the loose soil on the ground caved in and they fell in the pit. It was later found that there were three workers in the pit and pipes were lowered even before they had come out. As a huge quantity of soil had caved in, the Fire Department and police were alerted for rescue operations.